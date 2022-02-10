Louisville-native actress to perform National Anthem in ASL at Super Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-born actress will be heading to California to perform in the Super Bowl.

Sandra Mae Frank, who recently performed as Dr. Wilder on NBC’s New Amsterdam and Abigail on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, will be performing the National Anthem and America the Beautiful in American Sign Language alongside country music star Mickey Guyton and R&B singer Jhene Aiko, according to Variety.

Frank confirmed the information on her Twitter page in February.

Growing up in Louisville, Frank lost her ability to hear at an early age. She attended the Louisville Deaf Oral School and Manual High School before transferring to the Kentucky School for the Deaf and Boyle County High School.

Since graduation, she has performed on Broadway as well as on several films and TV shows.

Frank was selected to perform on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf as part of NFL’s move towards greater diversity, Variety reported.

Super Bowl LVI, with the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Los Angeles Rams, will air Sunday at 6:30 p.m. here on WAVE and NBC.

