Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Indiana transgender athlete ban draws increasing pushback

The Indiana Statehouse
The Indiana Statehouse
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity drew hours of testimony at the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday as lawmakers considered whether to move the legislation forward.

Legislators in the Senate education committee weighed the ban on Wednesday after the House advanced the bill last month, largely along party lines.

Senators did not vote on the measure, but a committee vote could take place next week.

Opponents testified that the bill is unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted, emphasizing that it targets already vulnerable transgender Hoosier youth.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Tate arrives in court
Man charged in murder of Deputy Riley pleads not guilty
Robert Garner
Sheriff: Possible jury tampering leads to mistrial in Owensboro murder case
Deputies: Man shot after carjacking in Evansville
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134

Latest News

The Ford Center
Academy of Country Music nominates Ford Center for ‘Arena of the Year’
Ladybug the dog safe after car crash
Social media helps reunite dog lost after car crash and her owner
Beshear: FEMA deadline extended for Ky. tornado victims
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting
Officer & suspect named in Providence officer-involved shooting