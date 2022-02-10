Ind. reports 2 area COVID deaths since Tuesday

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 2,969 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths statewide.

No numbers were released Wednesday due to a technical issue with the dashboard.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,661,563 cases and 21,191 deaths.

The state map shows four Indiana counties are out of red and now in orange, but they are in the northern part of the state.

It shows one new death in Vanderburgh County reported Thursday. It also shows an increase of one death in Posey County that would have been included in Wednesday’s numbers.

For Thursday, the map shows 162 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 54 new cases in Warrick County, 18 new cases in Dubois County, 15 new cases in Perry County, 17 new cases in Posey County, 34 new cases in Gibson County, 16 new cases in Spencer County, and eight new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 56,077 cases, 557 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,652 cases, 156 deaths

Warrick Co. - 19,813 cases, 221 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,543 cases, 58 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,409 cases, 53 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,399 cases, 129 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,100 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,650 cases, 46 deaths

