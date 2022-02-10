Henderson elementary school briefly placed on lockdown following nearby shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to a reported shooting that Henderson police say resulted in an elementary school going into a brief lockdown on Wednesday.

According to the Henderson Police Department, officers along with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a shooting in the area of Meadow Street and Burris Street.

Police say callers reported hearing a gunshot that hit a person in the area.

According to a press release, the unidentified shooter ran east down an alley towards Ponds Street.

HPD officials say the incident resulted in South Heights Elementary going into a brief lockdown for student safety.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295, or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.