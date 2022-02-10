Henderson bowling alley hosting preview opening

Birthday Club
By Jamee French
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An iconic building in Henderson is opening its doors again.

The bowling alley on Franklin Street has been around since 1961. It closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but after months of renovations and new owners, bowling has officially made its return to Henderson.

“It’s been a huge process,” Owner Natalie Offill said.

Offill says it’s taken hard work to make the building look new again, but they didn’t want to totally take away the history of it.

“Well, I love the outside of the building, so that was one of the things that really drew me to it,” Offill said. “It has that really great mid-century look. We really wanted to preserve that. So, went with the mid-century color, brightened it up, painted the dark grey to kind of set it off.”

Diamond Lanes Echo opened Thursday, February 10, to preview their sixteen newly renovated lanes. They also have brand new Qubica-AMF string setters and BES-X scoring.

During the preview weekend, they will be offering light snacks from the kitchen, as well as bar service.

By March, they will begin booking parties and taking reservations. They will also have a full-service restaurant, bar, arcade and seven retro lanes. Those retro lanes are actually from the building’s establishment 61 years ago.

Until then, lanes will be available on a walk-in basis.

It’s not completely out with the old and in with the new, but the structure of the inside has gotten a makeover.

“Knocked out several walls to make everything to where you have open visibility... safe, modern, and bright for families... well, everyone really,” Offill said.

Diamond Lanes has been a family-owned business since the 1960s with two other locations in Owensboro.

While the name and the look of the inside might be changing, the big letters hanging on the front of the building will stay.

“We’ve changed the name. It’s Diamond Lanes Echo to go with our brand, but we left the sign on the outside just because we felt like it was really iconic,” Offill said.

Their preview hours are listed in the following:

  • Thursday, Feb 10, 3-10 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb 11, 12 p.m.-12 a.m.
  • Saturday, Feb 12, 12 p.m.-12 a.m.
  • Sunday, Feb 13, 12-10 p.m.

You can visit their Facebook page for more information.

