Evansville man expected to be sentenced in intimidation, confinement case
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sentencing is expected Thursday for an Evansville man found guilty of holding a woman against her will in an apartment last summer.

47-year-old Pedro Diaz was found guilty by a jury in January.

Police say a neighbor on North First Avenue pointed out some strange activity at the victim’s apartment last July.

She told police Diaz threatened her and she was afraid to leave.

Diaz made statements to officers indicating if they hadn’t gotten there, he would have done significant harm to her.

We’ll let you know what happens in court this afternoon.

