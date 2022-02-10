Evansville firefighters honored for rescuing man from Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Evansville firefighters were honored for rescuing a man from the Ohio River.

Seven firefighters were part of the team to get the man back to land.

Each of the members received Company Citations and Individual Merit Awards.

They say it was their teamwork that made this rescue a success.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Captain Jarrod Brown. “Honestly, it’s very humbling to be part of such an awesome group of guys. Very Fortunate, very blessed to have the opportunity to be here. We obviously feel like we don’t deserve this, but it’s a great opportunity.”

That rescue happened last June when a man was seen in the water near the LST.

The rope rescue team got him safely back to shore and checked out for any injuries.

