Deputies: Man shot after carjacking in Evansville

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man told authorities he was shot after a carjacking in Evansville early Thursday morning.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says the man told deputies another man got into his car while at a stoplight in Evansville.

Deputies say he then pointed a gun at the man and told him to keep driving to Henderson.

Officials say the suspect eventually took over driving and then left the man on Highway 60.

He told deputies he got shot in the calf as he was getting out.

The sheriff’s office says they believe his injuries are non-life threatening.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

