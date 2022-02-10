Birthday Club
Daviess Co. leaders to highlight funding for utility assistance

(KY3)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County leaders will highlight available funding for utility assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the colder winter weather.

That’s happening at the Daviess County Courthouse at 1 p.m.

The assistance is available for electric, gas, water and wastewater utility expenses

To request assistance, families should contact Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. at 270-686-1662.

