Daviess Co. leaders to highlight funding for utility assistance
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County leaders will highlight available funding for utility assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the colder winter weather.
That’s happening at the Daviess County Courthouse at 1 p.m.
The assistance is available for electric, gas, water and wastewater utility expenses
To request assistance, families should contact Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. at 270-686-1662.
