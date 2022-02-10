New COVID cases steadily dropping in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - New COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Vanderburgh County, just two weeks after what local officials call the peak of the Omicron surge.

Ashley Libbert is the supervisor of clinical nursing at the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

She says Vanderburgh County is seeing a 50% decrease in the number of new cases compared to just two weeks prior.

[PREVIOUS: Ind. reports 858 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.]

“That is what we are really hoping for, with the Omicron being a majority of the cases,” says Libbert. “With its infectiousness and transmissibility, we are hoping that a majority of cases have already passed us about two weeks ago.”

Libbert says at-home testing is contributing to the lower number of cases, since those tests are not reported to the state.

She says increasing vaccination rates are also helping the cause.

“We are sitting around 58% in Vanderburgh County,” says Libbert. “The state, as a whole, is at 56%, so we are doing slightly better than the state down here in Vanderburgh County.”

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 55,790 cases, 556 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,600 cases, 156 deaths

Warrick Co. - 19,720 cases, 221 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,513 cases, 58 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,373 cases, 52 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,316 cases, 129 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,075 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,630 cases, 46 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.