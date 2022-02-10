CenterPoint issues statement on bill delivery delays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy issued s statement regarding bill delivery delays due to a U.S. Postal Service issue:

“CenterPoint Energy has discovered an issue with the United States Postal Service (USPS) resulting in delayed delivery of customer bills in its Indiana and Ohio territories. Initially thought to be an isolated issue, it has been determined that additional bills sent out over the last several weeks have not been delivered on time.

CenterPoint Energy has identified the impacted customers and updated their accounts so that all late fees and disconnections associated with the delayed bill will be automatically postponed if bills are paid before the next due date. There is no action needed from customers.

CenterPoint Energy has received confirmation from USPS that the issue has been resolved, and steps have been taken to prevent any further delays.

As a reminder, customer bills are always available at www.centerpointenergy.com through signing up for an online account.”

