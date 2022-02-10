Castle clinches 4A sectional title in back-to-back seasons

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle girls basketball program dominated in the Class 4A sectional championship to advance to regionals for the second consecutive season.

The Knights took care of business against Reitz on Tuesday, winning 68-32 for their 21st sectional title in program history.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Reitz vs. Castle]

Senior forward Natalie Niehaus finished with a game-high 16 points, while Jordan Coon and Aleyna Quinn also showcased dominant performances. But the other key to the team’s commanding win was its defensive effort, which Castle head coach Bob Meier said has been a pattern all season.

”We had a really good start,” Meier said. “They were really on point. They knew that Reitz was going to come out fighting and battling, and we did a good job playing hard and staying to the game plan.”

“Our main thing is to work as a team, share the ball, and defense,” Niehaus said. “Defense is our main thing because it gets our offense going. We’ve been working all season for this and to come together and get this win is really big.”

The last time Castle advanced past regionals was in the 2019 postseason against Bedford North Lawrence. On Saturday, the Knights will have the chance to repeat history as they take on the Stars in the regional round once again.

