Brighter, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and colder as high temps drop into the mid-40s...which is normal for early February. Tonight, mostly clear as lows temps drop into the lower 30s.

Friday, mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the mid to upper 50s. Temps will sink into the upper 40s during the late afternoon along with scattered showers. Friday night, cloudy with scattered showers then turning colder. Lows dropping into the mid-20s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and brisk as high temps only reach the lower 30s. Flurries at times along with northwest winds gusting to 20-miles an hour.

