Benefit concert being held for Ky. tornado victims

By Jessica Costello
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Yet another way that a community is working together to help out those who lost everything in that deadly December tornado.

A benefit concert is being held this weekend at the Ballard Center in Madisonville.

Headlining will be Sean Stemaly who is actually from the affected areas. He was born in Hopkins County.

We’re told by concert organizers that when they reached out to Stemaly about this, his whole team was immediately on board.

Organizers say other artists will also be brought in to open for Stemaly.

This all kicks off on Saturday and there are still tickets available.

Those tickets are $20 or you can purchase a table for $300 - which includes 10 people.

We’re told that all of the money raised at the event will go to Happy Feet. That’s a local charity organization in Madisonville.

Then they will be distributing those funds to people and families most affected.

This whole idea came from a volunteer who was down helping in those communities that were destroyed.

“It was multiple people who had a hand in making this happen, Tommy G Pro Plumbing Brothers, Sean Stemaly’s team, friends, family members, I mean so many people who pulled together to make it happen,” said Taylor Heady who helped organize the concert.

