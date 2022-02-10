Birthday Club
Academy of Country Music nominates Ford Center for ‘Arena of the Year’

The Ford Center
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The ACM Awards are coming up, and Evansville’s Ford Center could win one of the categories.

Ford Center Officials say they are one of five venues nominated for Arena of the Year.

The other nominees are Bok Center in Tulsa, Bridgestone in Nashville, Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, and Rupp Arena in Lexington.

You can see all the nominees in all the categories here. They were just announced Thursday.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will be streamed live from Las Vegas on March 7. You can only watch it on Prime Video.

Another interesting note - The Basement East received its first nomination for Club of the Year less than two years after being leveled by the tornado that tore through Nashville in March of 2020.

The club has since rebuilt and reopened.

