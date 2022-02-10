Birthday Club
60,000 bees stolen from grocery company’s pollinator field

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery store company’s field in Pennsylvania, the company said.

The bees were said to be stolen in Carlisle between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30, Pennlive.com reported Wednesday.

In a statement, the Giant Company’s community impact manager, Jessica Groves, said that the bees were an essential part of the local food chain that is suffering a declining bee population.

“We are extremely disappointed that this happened and are continuing to cooperate with Middlesex Township Police Department,” Groves said.

In 2021, beekeepers in the state reported a loss of 41% of their populations, which was less than the national average loss of 45.5% of bees between April 2020 and 2021.

The nationwide loss of bee populations is causing serious concerns with the agricultural industry and environmentalists because about one-third of the United States’ food supply relies on bees to pollinate plants, the newspaper said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

