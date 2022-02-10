14 Castle athletes sign to play college sports

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Over a dozen student-athletes from Castle High School signed their national letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level on Wednesday.

From the football program, three signees are following Castle head coach Doug Hurt’s footsteps as they are taking their talents to Indiana State. This group includes first-team All-SIAC defensive lineman Kris Butler, All-Metro offensive lineman Richard Myers and four-sport athlete Evan Reff.

“We have the Castle standard here and that’s doing thing the right way all the time,” Reff said. “Coaches really push us to be the best that we can be. The coaches up there are just really great people, being around good people is going to be what makes college so fun and I think it’s going to be a great experience up there.”

Other Knights that are continuing their playing career on the gridiron are team captain Evan Pritchard and offensive lineman Hayden Gorman, who are both heading to Indiana Wesleyan. Meanwhile, Castle’s third all-time leader in tackles, Adam Watson, will play at Taylor University.

Three-time SIAC champion and two-time state-qualifying swimmer Caleb Beaven signed with Southern Indiana, along with high school soccer All-American Jackson Mitchell.

Xavier Scott, Mitchell’s teammate, will also stay in the Hoosier State to play soccer at Indiana University East after contributing as a three-year starter to a program that won many sectional and regional titles, as well as finished as the IHSAA state runner up in 2020.

Two basketball sectional champions also signed on the dotted line on Wednesday. Kyrisha Hay-Swope, a major contributor for the Castle girls basketball program, has committed to Oakland City University, and All-SIAC player Jordan Coon will play on the hardwood at Franklin College.

“The coaching staff has been very helpful along my journey,” Coon said. “They’ve made me better on and off the floor. I’m a better person because of them, and I just couldn’t do what I’m going to do without them.”

Castle lacrosse stars Gracen Blanford and Maggie Byrd are set to continue their careers at Mars Hill University and Culver-Stockton College, respectively.

Ashton Probus, a standout archer for the Knights, will be heading to Lindenwood University.

