Well-known priest, Father Joe Ziliak, dies at 85

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Father Joe Ziliak, a well-known priest in the Diocese of Evansville, died Tuesday at the age of 85.

Officials in the diocese say he was loved across the diocese and the region because of his pastoral ministries and his work leading pilgrimages and tours across the world.

Officials tell us Father Joe went to St. Benedict School in Evansville through eighth grade before completing high school and college at St. Meinrad.

Then he attended seminary at Collegium Cannisianum Seminary and University in Innsbruck, Austria.

Father Joe was ordained a priest in Innsbruck in 1962 and officials tell us he celebrated his first Mass in the U.S. at St. Benedict Church in Evansville.

After completing a master’s degree in English literature in 1962 at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Father Joe served the Diocese of Evansville in a variety of capacities.

Officials say Father Joe also led pilgrimages and tours to destinations in more than 50 countries and six continents.

His visitation is set for Friday from 2 to 8:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church at 526 Frame Road in Newburgh.

The visitation will continue on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Evansville Bishop Joseph Siegel will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial with priests of the diocese at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist.

