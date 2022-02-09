Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 2/9
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The man charged in the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley is scheduled to be arraigned today. Jessica Costello will break down what we know ahead of his appearance.

Developing in Warrick County - several barges were pinned against the Newburgh Lock and Dam. Officials say a boat lost its steering as it went through the dam and the crew lost control of it.

With one eye on Russian troops along the Ukraine border, President Biden turns his attention to his domestic agenda - the build back better plan.

A Tri-State hospital is receiving recognition. Deaconess Hospital earned a spot on “Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals.”

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

