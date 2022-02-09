Birthday Club
USI nursing student honored for helping with accident

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nursing student at the University of Southern Indiana was honored for her quick thinking back in November.

On Tuesday, Eleanor Conley was presented the Most Valuable Person award for her help with an accident on the Lloyd Expressway.

They say the accident happened by USI’s rugby field where Conley was practicing. A car veered off the expressway on-ramp, plummeting down the hill and flipping onto its side in the woods below.

[Related Story: Nursing student responds to crash near USI campus]

Conley was presented the award by Perry Township Board president Nathan Devillez and Administration Chief Steve Anderson.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

