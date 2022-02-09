USDA releases farm income predictions for 2022

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - U.S. Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service has released their Farm Sector Income & Finances: Farm Sector Income Forecast.

A summary of the USDA’s predictions:

Net farm income, a broad measure of profits, is forecast to decrease by $5.4 billion (4.5 percent) from 2021 to $113.7 billion in 2022. This expected increase follows a forecast increase of $23.9 billion (25.1 percent) in 2021. Net cash farm income is forecast to increase by $1.9 billion (1.4 percent) to $136.1 billion in 2022, after a forecast increase of $17.0 billion (14.5 percent) in 2021. In inflation-adjusted dollars, 2022 net farm income is forecast to decrease by $9.7 billion (7.9 percent); net cash farm income is forecast to decrease by $2.9 billion (2.1 percent). If realized, net farm income and net cash farm income in 2022 would remain above their 2001–20 average (in real terms).

Overall, farm cash receipts are forecast to increase by $29.3 billion (6.8 percent) to $461.9 billion in 2022 in nominal dollars. Total crop receipts are forecast to increase by $12.0 billion (5.1 percent) from 2021 levels to $248.6 billion. Soybean, corn, cotton, and wheat receipts combined are forecast to increase by $11.7 billion (8.2 percent) in 2022, accounting for almost all the forecasted growth in crop cash receipts. Total animal/animal product receipts are expected to increase by $17.4 billion (8.9 percent) to $213.3 billion following increases in receipts for milk, cattle/calves, and broilers.

Direct Government farm payments are forecast at $11.7 billion in 2022, a $15.5 billion (57.0 percent) decrease from 2021 forecast levels. Direct Government farm payments include Federal farm program payments paid directly to farmers and ranchers but exclude U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans and insurance indemnity payments made by the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation. Much of this decline is because of lower supplemental and ad hoc disaster assistance to farmers and ranchers related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic compared with 2021.

Total production expenses, including those associated with operator dwellings, are forecast to increase by $20.1 billion (5.1 percent) in 2022 to $411.6 billion. Nearly all categories of expenses are forecast to be higher in 2022, with feed and fertilizer-lime-soil conditioner purchases expected to see the largest dollar increases.

Farm sector equity is expected to increase by 1.0 percent in 2022 to $2.85 trillion in nominal terms, a decline of 2.5 percent after adjusting for inflation. Farm sector assets are forecast to increase 1.3 percent (nominal) in 2022 to $3.31 trillion following increases in the value of farm real estate assets. When adjusted for inflation, both total assets and farm real estate assets are forecast to fall by 2.2 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. Farm sector debt is forecast to increase 2.9 percent in 2022 to $467.4 billion in nominal terms but fall by 0.7 percent when adjusted for inflation. Debt-to-asset levels for the sector are forecast to increase from 13.89 percent in 2021 to 14.11 percent in 2022. Working capital is forecast to fall by 3.3 percent in 2022.

Agriculture Agent, Jessica Buckman, says this prediction of farmers spending more and making less is worrying local farmers.

“Farmers are... they’re a little bit concerned to spend the money on the input costs that it takes to run a farm, so there’s a little bit of insecurity there,” said Buckman. “That’s why we see people getting out of farming or maybe down sizing their farm because they don’t know what the outcome is going to be. Everything is kind of crazy right now.”

Agriculture experts say farmers in Kentucky have recently been producing record amounts of corn and soybeans, so they are receiving more money when they sell their crops.

That is still what the USDA expects to see this year, but the increase in the costs to get the plants in the ground may not bring farmers a full wallet this harvest.

“Because of last year being... the farmers were a little more well off,” said Buckman. “The decisions were easier to make, and this year the capital costs are going up and the high input costs, it’s harder for them to make decisions because they don’t want to get themselves in a vine and not make enough profit out of it.”

Buckman encourages farmers to submit soil samples to their local agriculture agency so they can help you find the best products to buy for your crops and hopefully save you money.

