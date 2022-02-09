Sun & Clouds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny with increasing mid to high level clouds as high temps remain in the upper 40s to 50-degrees. Tonight, mostly cloudy with lows dropping into the upper 20s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and colder as high temps drop into the lower 40s. Thursday night, partly cloudy as lows temps drop into the upper 20s.

Friday, partly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the low to mid-50s. Temps will sink into the upper 40s during the late afternoon.

