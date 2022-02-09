Birthday Club
Some Ky. tornado victims may be eligible for continued rental assistance

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Some Kentucky residents who received initial FEMA rental assistance due to damage from December’s tornado may eligible for continued rental assistance.

This includes residents from Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties.

Officials say these residents may qualify for continued rental assistance while they seek more permanent housing.

They say would need to demonstrate your storm-related financial need and show you are developing a long-term or permanent housing plan.

Fifteen days after receiving your initial rental assistance grant, FEMA will mail to you an “Application for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance.” You must complete the form and document your need for continued rental assistance by providing:

  • A copy of your current lease
  • Receipts showing the proper use of federal disaster housing assistance
  • Your current household income
  • Any household financial obligations you may have

Sign the application and mail it, along with your supporting documents, to FEMA, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

If you cannot gain entry to your home to find these documents or the originals were destroyed during the tornadoes, officials say call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

If you have created an account at DisasterAssistance.gov, you may upload documents through the Upload Center in your online account.

Officials say extension on rental assistance may be granted for three-month periods for up to 18 months from the date of the presidential disaster declaration, which was on December 12.

Your rental can be a house, apartment, hotel or recreational vehicle that can keep you near your job, home and place of worship.

The assistance covers rent, security deposit and essential utilities such as electricity and water, but not cable or internet.

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800- 621-3362.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

