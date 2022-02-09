Showers Friday, cold weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the 50s Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds. We will fall back through the 40s this evening before bottoming out in the lower 30s overnight.

A weak, fast-moving weather system may bring us a few spotty showers tonight, but it will also shift our winds back around to the northwest on Thursday, pushing colder air into our region. As a result, our temperatures will only make it into the mid 40s Thursday afternoon despite mostly sunny skies.

Our wind direction will shift again Thursday night into Friday. That change to a warm wind from the southwest will send our temperatures into the low to mid 50s Friday afternoon. However, a cold front will also approach our region on Friday, bringing us increasing clouds and scattered rain, mainly later in the day.

That cold front will swing through our region Friday night, ushering in sharply colder air. A few flurries may linger into Saturday, but most of the weekend looks dry. High temperatures will drop back into the mid 30s Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. That cold air will hang around into Sunday with morning lows in the upper teens and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Our temperatures will return to near normal to start next week with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Rain chances appear again on Wednesday.

