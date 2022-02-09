Semi-truck catches fire at Boyd Cat loading dock
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department responded to a fire at Boyd Cat on Lynch Road Tuesday evening.
Dispatch confirms multiple calls came in that a semi-truck caught fire in the loading dock around 6:30 p.m.
Due to how close the fire was to the building, officials called it a structure fire.
EFD says someone started the semi-truck and that’s when it caught on fire.
Officials say no injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.