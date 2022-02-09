Questions remain unanswered in police involved shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday marks six days since a police involved shooting in Providence.

A press release was sent from Kentucky State Police Friday, but it didn’t have many details.

It didn’t include where the incident happened, but we were on scene where Highway 109 was closed.

We’ve heard from concerned viewers wondering why there has been no updates.

We’ve been reaching out to Public Information Officer Brandon McPherson daily by email, text, and phone call. We’ve only had two replies.

One was on Monday saying he would check with his Captain, and one was Wednesday morning saying, “They still have interviews to conduct, so we will not be releasing any new information until that is completed. You can refer to the last paragraph of the original press release that explains this.”

Here is the full press release from Friday:

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) has been requested by the Providence Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 10:52 am CST on Feb. 4 in Webster County.

At the request of the Providence Police Department, KSP Post 2 and the Critical Incident Response Team initiated an investigation into the incident which remains ongoing. A male suspect was transported to Baptist Health Deaconess Medical Center in Madisonville, KY.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.

14 News will continue to work to get information on this case.

