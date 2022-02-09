Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by ‘legal issues’

Gold medalists team from the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates following the victory...
Gold medalists team from the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates following the victory ceremony after the team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The winners in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics still have not received their medals two days later because of what the IOC says are “legal issues.”

The ceremony to award gold to Russia, silver to the United States silver and bronze to Japan was not held as scheduled Tuesday.

Reporters asked the Kremlin about it amid speculation that gold medals won by six Russian skaters could be at risk.

“Let’s, for the sake of understanding, wait for some explanations either from our sports officials or from the IOC,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The IOC has not provided more information about the legal issues.

If any athlete and team were disqualified or had their results nullified, an appeal would likely follow, which could further delay the medals presentation.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has set up an office in Beijing to hear urgent cases during the Winter Games.

Canada placed fourth Monday and would be in line to be upgraded to the podium if another team were disqualified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
EPD: Teen shot multiple times in shooting on Madison Ave.
Name released of teen killed in Madison Ave. shooting
David Becht, Jr.
Man facing 35 counts in child molesting case
Car on fire on I-69 (Video from Tyler Willis)
Nobody hurt in fiery crash on I-69
Newburgh Lock and Dam closed
Newburgh Lock and Dam closed due to navigation accident

Latest News

Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at...
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.
Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at...
Mandatory church service at school prompts walkout
United States' Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's cross at...
Finishing touch: 16 years later, Jacobellis gets her gold
Officials finalized, passed several ordinances for Pratt Paper project.
Officials finalize ordinance for Pratt Paper project
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: Heat pump won’t defrost windshield fast enough