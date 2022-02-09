Birthday Club
Officials finalize ordinance for Pratt Paper project

Officials finalized, passed several ordinances for Pratt Paper project
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Board of Commissioners held a public hearing about the upcoming Pratt Paper project that’s underway right now on the Kentucky 425 Bypass.

Officials finalized an ordinance over industrial revenue bonds and passed the first reading of an ordinance annexing right-of-way on both Old Corydon Road and the Bypass.

As we previously reported, this project is set to bring 320 jobs to the area.

