Man charged in murder of Deputy Riley to be arraigned Wed.

By Jessica Costello
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The man charged in the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Right now, county court officials say 40-year-old Ray Tate should be appearing in person for his arraignment.

Ray Tate
Ray Tate(Clinton Co. Illinois Jail)

The Wayne County State’s Attorney’s Office has already issued murder charges against Tate for Deputy Riley’s death.

Additional charges come from St. Charles County prosecutors in Missouri.

Prosecutors have filed a long list of 14 charges, including armed robbery and armed kidnapping.

Police say all that happened during the manhunt for him after he allegedly shot Deputy Riley on Interstate 64 in Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, Deputy Riley was called for a “motorist assist” on I-64 towards the end of December.

Troopers say it was called in by a passerby.

However, officials say after a brief encounter with Tate, Deputy Riley requested emergency assistance.

When other law enforcement officers arrived, they say they found Deputy Riley’s body and his cruiser was gone.

Authorities say he committed crimes in Missouri, before returning to Illinois.

He was then taken into custody after a hostage situation in Clinton County.

We’ll have crews covering the arraignment today and have the latest updates on-air and online.

Deputy Riley was laid to rest in his hometown of Cisne, Illinois in January.

