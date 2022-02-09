Birthday Club
Longtime Salvation Army employee announces retirement

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A longtime employee of one of Evansville’s largest non-profits has officially called it quits.

Major Loren Carter announced his retirement from the Salvation Army Tuesday.

His career spanned nearly five decades and ten different states.

Carter served as the Development Coordinator for the Evansville chapter for the past three years.

He tells us, he enjoyed his experience with the organization, but the time was right to step away.

“For the past three years, I’ve had the most fun time of my life, Carter says. “It’s been a good thing. This has been my life’s work. I’ve been a Salvation Army pastor for 45 years. It’s been a good time, and I hate to let go of it, but I think it’s time.”

Carter added he’s ready to have time to do activities, such as fishing and cycling.

No word yet on who will replace him as Development Coordinator.

