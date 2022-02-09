Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

King Soopers grocery store to reopen nearly 1 year after mass shooting left 10 dead

King Soopers is reopening Wednesday, nearly a year after a mass shooting at the store left 10...
King Soopers is reopening Wednesday, nearly a year after a mass shooting at the store left 10 people dead.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, that was the site of a deadly mass shooting is opening its doors again.

King Soopers will be reopening Wednesday, almost one year after a mass shooting left 10 people dead.

The store has been closed since the shooting on March 22, 2021. The store has been redesigned and fully remodeled.

A ceremony will be held at the store to remember the lives lost.

The suspect, 22-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa, was found incompetent to stand trial to proceed in his murder case in early December. He has since been transferred to a mental hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of Madison Avenue in...
Officers: 18-yr-old dies after being shot multiple times on Madison Ave.
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
EPD: Teen shot multiple times in shooting on Madison Ave.
Name released of teen killed in Madison Ave. shooting
David Becht, Jr.
Man facing 35 counts in child molesting case
Newburgh Lock and Dam closed
Newburgh Lock and Dam closed due to navigation accident

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019 file photo, UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in...
UCLA settles gynecologist sex abuse suit for $243.6 million
Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grill of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa,...
COVID-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, US
FILE - Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Skaggs pitches to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the...
Prosecutors: Former Angels employee lied after Tyler Skaggs’ death
FILE -Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) delivers in the first inning of a...
Prosecutors won’t file charges against Dodgers pitcher Bauer on sexual abuse allegations