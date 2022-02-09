Former Screaming Eagles share reaction to USI Division I reclassification

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just one day after USI announced it is moving forward in its quest to become a Division I competitor, former Screaming Eagles are sharing their thoughts.

Brandon Hogg played for the Screaming Eagles from 2008 to 2012. He says even 14 years ago, the university felt like a Division I school.

“The culture is already built there,” says Hogg. “Those coaches, when they recruited me, as soon as I stepped on campus, I already felt the next level.”

Hogg went on to play overseas for five years,. He now owns his own company called Ball Hogg Academy.

His experience shows that he understands what this jump could mean for the university.

“We will get a chance to play the best,” says Hogg. “As a competitor, as a competitive organization, I think that’s what you want.”

Playing teams like the Indiana Hoosiers, and having it count, is something 1993 alumnus Troy Tornatta says is a Screaming Eagle’s dream.

“Division II, no doubt, has great competition,” says Tornatta, “but being able to do this on a national level is a big play.”

With the conference partnership announcement set for Wednesday morning, school leaders and alumni say this campus is ready.

“I got the chance to visit the arena, which was mind-blowing,’ says Hogg. “It is screaming, ‘let’s do it.’”

