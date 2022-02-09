Fireworks show happening Wednesday night in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with “Visit Owensboro” say there will be a short fireworks show downtown Wednesday night.

They say it’s part of Green River Distilling Co.’s launching festivities.

Officials say the fireworks will shoot off in McConnell Plaza, not on the river.

They say the best places to see the fireworks will be along riverfront between the RiverPark Center and the VFW.

