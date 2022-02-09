Birthday Club
Fireworks show happening Wednesday night in Owensboro

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with “Visit Owensboro” say there will be a short fireworks show downtown Wednesday night.

They say it’s part of Green River Distilling Co.’s launching festivities.

Officials say the fireworks will shoot off in McConnell Plaza, not on the river.

They say the best places to see the fireworks will be along riverfront between the RiverPark Center and the VFW.

