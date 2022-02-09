FEMA shares mental health resources for children affected by Ky. storm

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - FEMA shared a list of resources for children’s mental health to help families deal with the aftermath of the December tornado.

Laura Day is a therapist with River Valley Behavioral health, and she’s been working with many children that were affected by the storm.

“They’re becoming closer to their families, which is good, but they’re becoming very clingy,” Day says. “They’re having anxiety about coming to school, they’re having nightmares.”

Day herself dealt with multiple tornadoes when she was young that were very traumatizing for her.

In one storm, a local boy had been lost for over a day and was found with injuries, but his brother was the one who ended up suffering from post traumatic stress.

“He had tried to hold onto his brother during the storm, and his brother was ripped out of his arms,” Day explained.

She said that’s an example of just how much the shock of the tornado can ripple out for children who were nearby.

“You need to be attentive to all of your children, even if they didn’t lose their home,” Day said. “They’re still going to have an emotional reaction to this.”

Those reactions can include intense moods, jumpiness, nightmares and sleeping troubles.

Kasey Deal with the Pennyroyal Center, another group helping with mental health in the area, told 14 News on Tuesday that younger children will reflect what their parents are expressing.

“What children are experiencing, adults experience similar things,” she explained. “So they need to make sure they’re taking care of themselves the best that they can.”

Especially young kids may have trouble with separation, attention, and they could regress into younger behaviors like thumb-sucking or bedwetting.

Older kids and adolescents can be moody and shield their emotions while staying silent.

If you’re noticing those or other new behaviors in your children after the storm, they say it’s important to keep an eye on them and get them help if they need it.

“There is no shame in taking care of your mental health just like you would if you broke a bone, you would address that,” Deal said.

Deal and Day both recommend spending time with kids and finding both creative outlets and ways for them to help other people to help work through their emotions.

It may also be worth avoiding sirens, weather reports or other triggering things that can remind them of the storm.

River Valley Behavioral Health has a crisis line: 800-433-7291.

Pennyroyal Center also has a crisis line: 877-473-7766.

To learn more, you can visit their websites, rvbh.com and pennyroyalcenter.org.

