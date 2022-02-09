Birthday Club
Evansville police called to another shots fired call on Madison Ave.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - No one was hurt when shots were fired again on Madison Avenue in Evansville Tuesday night, according to police.

The shots rang out in the same block an 18-year-old was killed just a few days ago.

[Name released of teen killed in Madison Ave. shooting]

Police were called out to investigate.

They say they couldn’t get anyone in the area to cooperate, so they weren’t able to get any more information on what happened.

We’re told Police found a house in the area shot up, but they weren’t sure if it was related.

