Evansville police called to another shots fired call on Madison Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - No one was hurt when shots were fired again on Madison Avenue in Evansville Tuesday night, according to police.

The shots rang out in the same block an 18-year-old was killed just a few days ago.

[Name released of teen killed in Madison Ave. shooting]

Police were called out to investigate.

They say they couldn’t get anyone in the area to cooperate, so they weren’t able to get any more information on what happened.

We’re told Police found a house in the area shot up, but they weren’t sure if it was related.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.