Deaconess on top 250 best hospitals list

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Hospital earned a spot on Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals for the third year in a row.

The distinction is based on a review of clinical outcomes across multiple conditions and procedures, analyzing nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.

Deaconess has also been recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care for three consecutive years.

It was also named among the top 15% in the nation for outstanding patient experience for the past three years.

