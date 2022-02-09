Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Deaconess on top 250 best hospitals list

Deaconess on top 250 best hospitals list
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Hospital earned a spot on Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals for the third year in a row.

The distinction is based on a review of clinical outcomes across multiple conditions and procedures, analyzing nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.

Deaconess has also been recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care for three consecutive years.

It was also named among the top 15% in the nation for outstanding patient experience for the past three years.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
EPD: Teen shot multiple times in shooting on Madison Ave.
Name released of teen killed in Madison Ave. shooting
David Becht, Jr.
Man facing 35 counts in child molesting case
Car on fire on I-69 (Video from Tyler Willis)
Nobody hurt in fiery crash on I-69
Newburgh Lock and Dam closed
Newburgh Lock and Dam closed due to navigation accident

Latest News

United States' Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's cross at...
Finishing touch: 16 years later, Jacobellis gets her gold
Officials finalized, passed several ordinances for Pratt Paper project.
Officials finalize ordinance for Pratt Paper project
Officials finalized, passed several ordinances for Pratt Paper project.
Officials finalized, passed several ordinances for Pratt Paper project
Semi on fire at Boyd Cat loading dock
Semi-truck catches fire at Boyd Cat loading dock