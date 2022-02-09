Arrow shot through Henderson business

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a Main Street business was damaged when an arrow was shot through the front window.

They say they were called to a Public Defender’s Office in the 700 block of South Main Street Wednesday.

They say they found the window shattered and an arrow stuck in the wall of an office.

They say it had gone through the window and a door before hitting the wall.

No one was inside when it happened.

Anyone with information can call Henderson Police at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

