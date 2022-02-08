USI Athletics react to Division I move

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A day, years in the making, finally became reality Monday for the University of Southern Indiana’s athletics program.

“What a day, what a great day for USI, for our campus, for our community, for athletics across the board,” USI women’s basketball head coach Rick Stein said.

The University of Southern Indiana’s board of trustees voted unanimously to move forward with a plan to apply for reclassification through the NCAA, moving its 19 varsity sports from Division II to Division I.

“I think the biggest thing that our guys have to understand is they’re part of history,” USI men’s basketball head coach Stan Gouard said. “This is some great news and a great part of history that these guys can be proud of.”

Upon acceptance, the Screaming Eagles would begin competing in a DI conference by next school year. The transition process takes four years. During that time, athletes would be eligible for conference championships, but not NCAA-titles.

“That is a big deal because our goal every year is to win national championships,” USI junior pitcher Garrett Welch said. “Next year when we move to Division I, we’re not going to be able to, so it stings a little bit for some of the guys.”

“We’re optimistic it sounds like that we’re going to be able to compete for conference championships right off the bat and I think that’s a huge deal to our athletes, we recruit winners to USI” USI volleyball head coach Randi Raff said. “When it’s all said and done, five years, ten years down the road, they’re going to have something really cool to look back on and say I was a massive part of that. "

With the news coming midseason, junior forward Hannah Haithcock said the common goal is to stay locked in, especially for the 17-3 women’s basketball program currently on a five game win streak.

“We just have really emphasized staying focused on what’s happening now and staying in the moment,” junior forward Hannah Haithcock said. “We’re doing great things right now.”

University administrators said they will be finalizing discussions with a potential conference partner in the coming days.

