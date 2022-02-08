Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 2/8
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - An Evansville teen died after a shooting over the weekend. Right now, authorities say no one is in custody.

It’s Black History Month. Jessica Costello joins us this morning to introduce us to a woman in Evansville whose past is inspiring her to bring hope to local youth in foster care.

We’re continuing coverage this morning on tensions between Russia and Ukraine. President Biden and world leaders are going all out to bring a diplomatic end to the tensions.

The University of Southern Indiana is making history. After more than 50 years, athletes could be playing at the highest level of competition the NCAA has the offer.

