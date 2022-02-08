Three-game road trip comes to a close for Lady Aces at UNI

CEDAR FALLS, IA. (WFIE) - Wrapping-up a three-game road trip, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team heads to Cedar Falls, Iowa to take on Northern Iowa on Tuesday night at 6 PM.

Previewing the Matchup: Northern Iowa

Evansville and UNI are meeting for the 60th time in series history with the Panthers owning a 40-19 advantage in the all-time series.

Meeting towards the end of the regular season in 2020-21, the Panthers swept last season’s series in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

UNI is playing its fourth game in seven days and has won all three games this week after having to reschedule games against Indiana State and UE and playing the Loyola-Valparaiso series as scheduled. Sunday’s contest wraps-up a six-day, three-game road trip featuring games at Illinois State, Bradley, and Northern Iowa.