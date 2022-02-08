Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Three-game road trip comes to a close for Lady Aces at UNI

University of Evansville men's basketball program.
University of Evansville men's basketball program.(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, IA. (WFIE) - Wrapping-up a three-game road trip, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team heads to Cedar Falls, Iowa to take on Northern Iowa on Tuesday night at 6 PM.

Previewing the Matchup: Northern Iowa

  • Evansville and UNI are meeting for the 60th time in series history with the Panthers owning a 40-19 advantage in the all-time series.
  • Meeting towards the end of the regular season in 2020-21, the Panthers swept last season’s series in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
  • UNI is playing its fourth game in seven days and has won all three games this week after having to reschedule games against Indiana State and UE and playing the Loyola-Valparaiso series as scheduled. Sunday’s contest wraps-up a six-day, three-game road trip featuring games at Illinois State, Bradley, and Northern Iowa.
  • The Aces have continued to score points on this road trip, reaching the 60-point mark in games at Illinois State and Bradley, giving Evansville 60+ points in 16 games this season.

Improving at the Free-Throw Line

  • Evansville has been a team that gets to the free-throw line at a high rate all season, but what has changed as of late is the rate at which the Aces are knocking-down their attempts at the charity stripe.
  • On December 1st, Evansville was shooting just 65.9% from the line.
  • Over the past two months, the Aces have greatly improved, now averaging 71.4% at the line, inside the top 150 in the nation in the category.

For the First Time in Seven Years

  • This weekend, the Aces have achieved a feat they had not done in nearly seven years.
  • Evansville combined for just 15 turnovers in its games against Illinois State and Bradley, keeping their giveaways in the single digits in both games.
  • The last time UE recorded back-to-back games with single-digit turnovers was in Feb. 6 and 8, 2015.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of Madison Avenue in...
Officers: 18-yr-old dies after being shot multiple times on Madison Ave.
Police responding to hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle
Suspect shot and killed during hostage situation identified
Michael Saucerman
Evansville man arrested on multiple charges; accused of rape
Dispatch: Southbound lanes reopen on Hwy 41 following crash
Dispatch: Southbound lanes reopen on Hwy 41 following crash
The Owensboro Police Department is reporting an armed robbery that happened at a local gas...
Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Owensboro

Latest News

Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team...
Aces Basketball Begins Stretch of Three games in Five Days
Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees
Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 5
Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 5
Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 5
USI moves forward with plan to reclassify into NCAA Division I
USI moves forward with plan to reclassify into NCAA Division I