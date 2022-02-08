Three-game road trip comes to a close for Lady Aces at UNI
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, IA. (WFIE) - Wrapping-up a three-game road trip, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team heads to Cedar Falls, Iowa to take on Northern Iowa on Tuesday night at 6 PM.
Previewing the Matchup: Northern Iowa
- Evansville and UNI are meeting for the 60th time in series history with the Panthers owning a 40-19 advantage in the all-time series.
- Meeting towards the end of the regular season in 2020-21, the Panthers swept last season’s series in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
- UNI is playing its fourth game in seven days and has won all three games this week after having to reschedule games against Indiana State and UE and playing the Loyola-Valparaiso series as scheduled. Sunday’s contest wraps-up a six-day, three-game road trip featuring games at Illinois State, Bradley, and Northern Iowa.
- The Aces have continued to score points on this road trip, reaching the 60-point mark in games at Illinois State and Bradley, giving Evansville 60+ points in 16 games this season.
Improving at the Free-Throw Line
- Evansville has been a team that gets to the free-throw line at a high rate all season, but what has changed as of late is the rate at which the Aces are knocking-down their attempts at the charity stripe.
- On December 1st, Evansville was shooting just 65.9% from the line.
- Over the past two months, the Aces have greatly improved, now averaging 71.4% at the line, inside the top 150 in the nation in the category.
For the First Time in Seven Years
- This weekend, the Aces have achieved a feat they had not done in nearly seven years.
- Evansville combined for just 15 turnovers in its games against Illinois State and Bradley, keeping their giveaways in the single digits in both games.
- The last time UE recorded back-to-back games with single-digit turnovers was in Feb. 6 and 8, 2015.
