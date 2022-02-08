Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Police: Driver cited for going 112 mph in Wisconsin was ‘late for a party’

The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of...
The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of 2022.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol issued a citation to a driver for going 112 mph on an Eau Claire County freeway in February.

The person who was cited for speeding told the State Patrol they were “running late for a party,” according to a Facebook post.

The State Patrol said the driver’s citation for going more than 25 mph over the posted 70 mph speed limit means they will automatically have their license suspended for 15 days upon conviction, according to state statute. No other citations were issued to the driver.

In the post, the State Patrol added: “The party will always be there. Please slow down and arrive alive.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of Madison Avenue in...
Officers: 18-yr-old dies after being shot multiple times on Madison Ave.
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
EPD: Teen shot multiple times in shooting on Madison Ave.
Name released of teen killed in Madison Ave. shooting
Hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle
911 calls released in police involved shooting in Evansville
Car hit building on Fulton Ave.
Car hits building in Evansville

Latest News

Crews called to crash involving fire on I-69
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center...
Emhoff whisked out of event following security concern
FILE - President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing...
Company to build plant for electric vehicle charging stations in Tennessee
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Breonna Taylor case resumes with 1st questioning of jurors
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Amir Locke’s cousin arrested in probe that led to fatal raid