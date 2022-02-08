Owensboro murder suspect has court appearance

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man accused of murder in Owensboro was in court Monday.

The next hearing for 58-year-old Mark Griffith is February 21.

He’s being held on no bond, but is no longer in the Daviess County Jail.

Officials say he moved to another facility with a medical unit.

Griffith has been charged with Murder, Assault 1st Degree, and 2 counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

Police say he shot 49-year-old Shannon Buchler to death and also shot a juvenile girl who survived.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.