Officials: Evansville man arrested after abuse complaint involving juvenile

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after Posey County Sheriff’s Office learned of a sexual abuse complaint involving a juvenile.

Authorities say the victim was interviewed at Holly’s House on January 31 and told investigators about the sexual abuse.

A few days later, Posey County detectives interviewed 20-year-old Christopher Michael Upchurch. Officials say they were able to determine sexual relations had happened with the victim.

Upchurch was arrested on Monday and is being held in the Posey County Jail on no bond.

He’s facing rape, child molestation and criminal confinement charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.