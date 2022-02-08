Birthday Club
Officials: Evansville man arrested after abuse complaint involving juvenile

Christopher Upchurch.
Christopher Upchurch.(Posey County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after Posey County Sheriff’s Office learned of a sexual abuse complaint involving a juvenile.

Authorities say the victim was interviewed at Holly’s House on January 31 and told investigators about the sexual abuse.

A few days later, Posey County detectives interviewed 20-year-old Christopher Michael Upchurch. Officials say they were able to determine sexual relations had happened with the victim.

Upchurch was arrested on Monday and is being held in the Posey County Jail on no bond.

He’s facing rape, child molestation and criminal confinement charges.

