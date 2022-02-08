Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Newburgh Lock and Dam closed due to navigation accident

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The lock chambers at Newburgh Lock and Dam are currently closed due to a navigation accident, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

They say that happened at 1 Tuesday morning.

Luckily, they report that there were no injuries and everyone involved was accounted for.

A press release states that eight barges are strung across the dam and three were recovered downstream by another vessel.

They say the lock and dam will remain closed until the condition of the barges can be further assessed.

Officials say all mariners should take direction from the lock operators at Newburg Lock and Dam.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say they will continue to coordinate closely with the U.S. Coast Guard and the towing industry during this temporary closure.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of Madison Avenue in...
Officers: 18-yr-old dies after being shot multiple times on Madison Ave.
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
Hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle
911 calls released in police involved shooting in Evansville
Car hit building on Fulton Ave.
Car hits building in Evansville
EPD: Teen shot multiple times in shooting on Madison Ave.
Name released of teen killed in Madison Ave. shooting

Latest News

Kentucky governor signs essential caregiver measure
Tractor spraying soybean crops with pesticides and herbicides
Nearly $500,000 in federal grant funds available for specialty crop industry
(Source: McAlister's Deli)
Newburgh’s McAlister’s Deli opens Tuesday
Evansville woman’s past inspires her to bring hope to foster care youth.
Evansville woman’s past inspires her to bring hope to foster care youth