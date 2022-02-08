Newburgh Lock and Dam closed due to navigation accident

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The lock chambers at Newburgh Lock and Dam are currently closed due to a navigation accident, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

They say that happened at 1 Tuesday morning.

Luckily, they report that there were no injuries and everyone involved was accounted for.

A press release states that eight barges are strung across the dam and three were recovered downstream by another vessel.

They say the lock and dam will remain closed until the condition of the barges can be further assessed.

Officials say all mariners should take direction from the lock operators at Newburg Lock and Dam.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say they will continue to coordinate closely with the U.S. Coast Guard and the towing industry during this temporary closure.

