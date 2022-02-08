Birthday Club
Nearly $500,000 in federal grant funds available for specialty crop industry

Tractor spraying soybean crops with pesticides and herbicides
Tractor spraying soybean crops with pesticides and herbicides(oticki | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Beginning February 15, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) will seek proposals from the state’s specialty crop sector for funding.

Officials say that funding will come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

Eligible projects must enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Indiana, which are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture and nursery crops.

The USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program offers federal funding annually to the state departments of agriculture to support their specialty crop industries.

Officials say Indiana will receive nearly $500,000.

Based on a survey for specialty crop funding, officials say suggested projects included enhancing food safety, pest and disease control, developing organic and sustainable production practices, developing local and regional food systems.

When the application opens please refer to the notice of funding opportunity for a full list of suggested projects.

According to state leaders, funding will not be awarded to projects that benefit a particular commercial product, or provide a profit to a single organization, institution or individual.

Each project must identify at least one of the new USDA performance measures that specifically demonstrates the project’s impact on enhancing the competitiveness of eligible specialty crops.

Applications open on Feb. 15, 2022, and are due by 11:59 p.m. ET on March 8, 2022.

Registration information is available on ISDA’s Funding Opportunities website.

