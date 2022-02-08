Birthday Club
Mistrial declared in Owensboro murder trial

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, a mistrial has been declared in a murder trial.

Court officials tell us the trial started Monday for 22-year-old Robert Garner.

A mistrial was declared Tuesday. No word yet on why that decision was made.

Authorities say he was under the influence of alcohol and PCP when his car went airborne in 2017 and flipped into a pond.

His passenger, 21-year-old Cody Glover died from drowning.

Court records show Garner will be back in court March 2.

