Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Man reels in rare ‘golden crappie’ lake fishing

Rick Konakowitz has been ice fishing for over 25 years, and last week he caught something that he has never even seen before – a golden crappie.
By Marissa Voss and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A man who has been ice fishing for over 25 years couldn’t believe his eyes when he pulled out a once-in-a-lifetime catch that he plans to put on display.

Rick Konakowitz caught a golden crappie while fishing on Clear Lake in Minnesota – something he’s never seen before.

“My first impression was that I thought that it was a little bit darker than I thought. Maybe it was a sunfish, but then I got it out of the hole and thought, ‘what the heck is this?’” Konakowitz told KEYC.

Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake(KEYC)

Loren Miller, a fish geneticist at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, says this breed of fish isn’t something you see every day.

It’s a xanthic crappie and is similar to albino animals. This breed of crappie has some extra pigment and flash.

“They are kind of rare mutations ... so you have to have a couple of parents carrying them so they can produce them. Then they glow, so, obviously, out in the wild there are a lot of big fish out there waiting to eat them. So, it is a surprise that many at all would make it to get that large, that old,” Miller explained.

Konakowitz hopes his story will inspire kids to try fishing.

“Maybe they will get their chance to get something like that,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch says authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 300 block of Madison Avenue in...
Officers: 18-yr-old dies after being shot multiple times on Madison Ave.
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
Teachers fight back against House Bill 1134
Hostage situation on Fairlawn Circle
911 calls released in police involved shooting in Evansville
Car hit building on Fulton Ave.
Car hits building in Evansville
EPD: Teen shot multiple times in shooting on Madison Ave.
Name released of teen killed in Madison Ave. shooting

Latest News

Swimming
12-year-old initially disqualified from swim meet for wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ swimsuit
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
NY couple charged with conspiring to launder cryptocurrency now valued at $4.5 billion
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Teen arrested in murder probe that led to fatal SWAT raid in Minneapolis
Kentucky governor signs essential caregiver measure
Mitch Landrieu, White House senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator, said a company is...
White House: Company to manufacture electric vehicle charging stations in Tennessee