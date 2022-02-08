Man facing 35 counts in child molesting case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on 35 felony counts, many of them child molesting.

David Becht, Jr., 61, was booked into jail Monday night.

According to his arrest affidavit, two small children were interviewed at Holly’s House, and both described several incidents of molesting.

Becht’s bond is set at half a million dollars.

His initial hearing was Tuesday afternoon.

