Kentucky governor signs essential caregiver measure

(WFIE)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a pandemic-related bill allowing designated family and friends to visit residents of long-term care facilities.

The measure won strong bipartisan support.

The goal is to prevent long-term care residents from feeling isolated from their families as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

The bill maintains designated in-person visits in those facilities.

Under the bill, long-term care residents can designate at least one “essential personal care visitor” to make in-person visits.

Visitors could include relatives, legal guardians, friends, caregivers or volunteers.

Visitors would have to follow safety protocols of the community or facility.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

