Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 5

Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees
By Tamar Sher
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 5.

Emily Mattingly, Memorial: Mattingly scored 16 points and had 6 boards against Mount Vernon on Tuesday. Against Heritage Hills on Saturday, she netted 21 points and got 10 rebounds, helping the Lady Tigers advance to the sectional championship.

Alyssa Haynes, Reitz: Haynes had 17 points against Harrison in the Panther’s first sectional win since 2013. She also scored eight points Saturday in the sectional semifinals, clinching a spot in the 3A championship against Castle on Tuesday.

Amber Tretter, Forest Park: Tretter had 20 points in the Rangers’ first round of sectionals. Tonight, they beat Mater Dei 37-26 to advance to the sectional championship on Tuesday against Southridge.

Chloey Graham, Gibson Southern: The sophomore netted 9 points and had 6 boards in the Titans win over Boonville in the opening round of the class 3A sectionals. The Titans will host Memorial in the sectional championship on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m..

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at...
